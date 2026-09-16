Bills tight end Dawson Knox named team captain ahead of Highmark Stadium opener

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills open their regular season at home Thursday night inside the new $2 billion Highmark Stadium, and tight end Dawson Knox will wear the captain's "C" on his chest — a role his teammates elected him to.

Knox said the honor means a great deal to him.

"Just very honored, very humbled. I've already told the guys it's not going to change anything about the way I do things or how I act or not going to become the RA guy all of the sudden just cause they voted me but I'm just very thankful for my teammates and I'm just going to keep working on those leadership skills I've been working on and trying to lead by example," Knox said.

When asked what it means to be trusted by his teammates given everything he has been through, Knox reflected on the mutual respect in the locker room.

"Yeah, it means a ton, just to know that they believe in me like I believe in them. It's an awesome affirmation. I think they know respect goes both ways. I think seeing that in the form of voting for me to become captain is ... it means a lot to me cause they mean a lot to me," Knox said.

Knox said he is excited to take the field and hopes to play for the Bills for a long time.

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