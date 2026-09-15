'I'll get chills if I start thinking about it too much': Bills tight end Dawson Knox on new Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills are days away from playing their first regular season game inside the new $2 billion Highmark Stadium, and tight end Dawson Knox says the energy is already building.

Knox, an eight-year veteran, sat down for a one-on-one interview ahead of Thursday night's home opener.

"Oh, we already got little glimpses of it at the practice in there, the Red and Blue game, a couple of pre-season games. It's an incredible stadium. You can kind of feel the energy in there. You know there's going to be a lot of incredible memories made. I know it's going to be packed. I've heard it's created to be one of the loudest stadiums in the league. With our fanbase, I have no doubt it'll be the loudest. But it's going to be awesome. I'll get chills if I start thinking about it too much," Knox said.

Across the street from the new facility, demolition continues on the old stadium.

When asked what it will feel like to hear his name called on the field, Knox reflected on the moment with humility.

"It's cool. It's very humbling. I know the Lord placed me on this Earth to be where I am right now. I know my identity is not being a football player but I know that's what he wants me doing for now. It's pretty humbling having people cheer this whole team on. It really is a cool feeling and I hope to keep playing for a long time but I know I'll miss that feeling one day," Knox said.

Knox also said he is having a lot of fun playing for new head coach Joe Brady, explaining that Brady's energy is what drives the team.