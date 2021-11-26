Watch
Bills TE Dawson Knox breaks franchise record in game vs. Saints

Derick Hingle/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) carries for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43)in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Bills Saints Football
Posted at 10:28 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 22:28:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a franchise record.

Knox caught his 7th touchdown of the season in the 3rd quarter of the team's game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. That touchdown gave him the franchise record for touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season.

It was Knox's 2nd touchdown of the game after he and Josh Allen connected on the team's first offensive drive that gave them a 7-0 lead.

Knox is having himself a season. He's already building on career-highs in catches and receiving yards.

