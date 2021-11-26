Bills TE Dawson Knox breaks franchise record in game vs. Saints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a franchise record.

Knox caught his 7th touchdown of the season in the 3rd quarter of the team's game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. That touchdown gave him the franchise record for touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season.

It was Knox's 2nd touchdown of the game after he and Josh Allen connected on the team's first offensive drive that gave them a 7-0 lead.

Knox is having himself a season. He's already building on career-highs in catches and receiving yards.