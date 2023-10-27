Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson introduces 'young' Taron's journey to the NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taron Johnson, a California native, has been able to call Buffalo home for six seasons. He often doesn't get time to reflect, but when asked, he'll tell you about the 11-year-old Taron who fell in love with the game of football.

"My love for the game probably came as I got better," said Taron. "In my first couple of years, I wasn't that good."

As the world witnessed, Taron's natural athletic ability and work ethic separated him from other kids.

"I was a basketball player. I ran track. I played a little bit of baseball. I loved competing, so when I got better, it got fun."

No. 7 comes from a family full of athletes, and he credits his dad, who made sure Taron always puts in the extra work.

"I just remember us practicing basketball when I was a kid and him just telling me how much hard work matters."

Taron credits a list of people from his father, his trainers, and his coaches in helping the nickel corner reach the level Bills Mafia sees him at today. However, he says it was his mother who put everything in motion.

"She was the one who put me in football. My dad wasn't the one who put me in football. She was like my son is going to play football type of thing."

Young Taron lost his mother when he was just nine years old.

"The biggest thing she instilled in me was probably my faith."

Faith and hard work got him an offer to Weber state and then eventually drafted by the Bills in 2018 where he is known for making splash plays in the most clutch moments.