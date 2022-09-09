Bills take down Super Bowl champs in season opener (31-10)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WKBW) — The day has finally come for the Bills regular season debut against the Los Angeles Rams. Buffalo came out firing, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey made sure to spread the wealth on offense. In the first quarter alone, seven different offensive weapons were utilized for Josh Allen.

Wide Receiver Gabe Davis picked up where he left off last season, with a 26-yard touchdown on the opening drive. That Bills opening drive was a nine-drive play that spoke for itself and set the tone. The Bills were on their way to score again in the first quarter, but the ball slipped away from Isaiah Mckenzie and resulted in Josh Allen being intercepted for the first time this season.

Unfortunately, turnovers would continue to be a problem for this Bills offense, and rookie James Cook fumbled the ball on his first touch on the night.

As the Bills worked on stretching a 10-7 lead, Allen's attempt to find Jamison Crowder downfield turned into his second interception. Ultimately the Rams take full advantage of the Bills mistakes and end the first half with a 57-yard field goal that would tie it up 10-10 heading into the locker room.

2nd Half

Defense continues to look sharp, Greg Rousseau takes Matthew Stafford down for his first sac of the game and the team's third. Von Miller and Jordan Phillips each cashed in in the first half.

Bills first offensive drive in the second half, Isaiah McKenzie gets redemption with a 7 yard touchdown pass and Buffalo takes the lead right back.

Throw in a huge 26 yard pass catch courtesy of Allen to Davis and the momentum was completely stolen by Buffalo in third quarter. Allen finished the job with a one arm reach endzone dive and the Bills sit comfortably with a 24-10 lead.

Nail in the coffin for any late comeback hope for the Rams was a glorious missile to Stefon Diggs, a 53 yard touchdown.

The Bills make a statement with a, 31-10 win.