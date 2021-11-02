Watch
Bills stay quiet on Trade Deadline Day, announce practice squad moves

Matt Patterson/AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:38:00-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone and the Buffalo Bills remained fairly quiet at One Bills Drive.

While no trades happened, reports say the team did make some phone calls. One report from Peter Schrager of Fox Sports says the Bills reached out to the Denver Broncos about LB Von Miller, before he was traded to the LA Rams. Another report from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports said the Bills had conversations about sending Mitch Trubisky to the Washington Football Team, but nothing came to fruition.

Instead, the team made some practice squad moves before they get back to work on Wednesday. They announced the signings of WR Austin Proehl, who was drafted by the Bills in 2018, and OL Jacob Capra. They also placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The team travels to Jacksonville this Sunday.

