Bills Stadium Experience: Official preview center for new Buffalo Bills stadium to open on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are giving fans an interactive look at every aspect of the new Highmark Stadium with the "Bills Stadium Experience" which is set to open Wednesday by appointment only at The Walker Center in the Northtowns

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went on a tour of the "Bills Stadium Experience" with Bills officials ahead of the opening.

"I think the biggest thing when you go through a transition of an old stadium, to a new one, so many things change about the fan experience," said Colin Cook, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the new Highmark Stadium. "We are able to offer so many different areas and really a new reality of what fans are going to experience at the stadium."

Once inside, fans can experience key features of the new stadium by using interactive touchscreens, and even sitting in prototypes of future stadium seating.

The main highlight is the impressive scale model of the new Highmark Stadium and its surrounding footprint.

"You get to turn the corner and see the vision of the future, which is jaw-dropping. Everyone who sees the model is just blown away," said Frank Cravotta, Senior Vice President of Design.

The new Highmark Stadium will offer many different seating options and amenities. The "Bills Stadium Experience" allows fans to see a 3D view from every area of the stadium, and the opportunity to select their seats.

"This is about football first, Buffalo fans," said Cravotta. "Intensity, loud, and comfort where we can bring it in."

For the first time, the Bills will be introducing Personal Seat Licenses, or PSLs at the new stadium. It's an upfront fee that allows the holder the right to purchase season tickets. The Bills say season tickets will learn the pricing of their PSLs and season tickets when they select their seats.

"We've talked about the stadium being built for Buffalo, PSL pricing will also be priced for Buffalo," said Chris Colleary, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. "We've mentioned that season ticket members will be invited in different phases. Season ticket members are coming and they are getting that one-on-one experience and they are selecting their experience. They will see the different pricing for those options."

Season ticket holders will be invited to the "Bills Stadium Experience" based on current seat location as well as seniority. All season ticket holders will have an opportunity to visit the interactive experience to select their seats. The Bills are asking for patience.

"It may take a year to get through," said Colleary. "We want season ticket members to be patient. There will be an opportunity for all season ticket holders to come and select and purchase season tickets for the new stadium."

You can visit the Stadium Experience website to learn more here..