Bills squish the fish 26-11 as Buffalo's offense comes alive in the second half

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 against Miami, with a 26-11 win over the Dolphins.

Here's what went down.

First Quarter Bills 3-0 Dolphins

The Bills started with the ball but they couldn't get anything going on offense and go three and out.

The Bills defense bends but doesn't break as Miami ends up missing a 36-yard field goal to keep the game at 0-0.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a long 57-yard field goal to give the Bills a 3-0 lead.

The Dolphins get stopped by the Bills again and are forced to punt.

Second Quarter Bills 3-3 Dolphins

The Bills can't do much on offense and punt.

The Dolphins put some points on the board with a 51-yard field goal to tie the game.

The Bills offense struggles again and are forced to punt.

The Bills defense once again forces the Dolphins to punt.

The Bills can't convert on 4th down giving Miami the ball back.

The Dolphins get into the red zone but a snap hits tight end Mike Gesicki and the Bills recover the ball.

Third Quarter Bills 10-3 Dolphins

The Bills defense holds strong as the Dolphins punt the ball back to the Bills.

The Bills offense once again goes three and out and punt the ball back to the Dolphins.

The Bills defense stops Miami once again and the Dolphins are forced to punt.

The offense FINALLY gets into the end zone with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis.

The Dolphins are forced to punt once again.

Fourth Quarter Bills xx-xx Dolphins

Then Josh Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to give the Bills a 17-3 lead.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rushes for a touchdown and tight end Mike Gisecki is successful on the two point conversion cutting Buffalo's lead to 17-11.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass is successful on a 39-yard field goal to extend Buffalo's lead to 20-11.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer interception Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to prevent the Dolphins from putting more points on the board.

Josh Allen rushed for a touchdown but the Bills fail to convert the two point conversion.