Bills sign WR Isaiah McKenzie to two-year contract

Isaiah McKenzie
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Isaiah McKenzie
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 18:15:35-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Isaiah McKenzie is coming back to Buffalo.

The wide receiver and kick/punt returner has signed a two-year contract with the Bills, the team announced on Sunday. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent. According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth a total of $8M.

McKenzie joined the Bills in 2018 and primarily took on a punt/kick returning role during the 2020 offseason following the departure of Andre Roberts. This season with the Bills, he returned 43 kicks and punts for 731 yards.

In the receiving game, McKenzie had 20 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown this season. His best game came against the New England Patriots on December 26th when he caught 11 of 12 catches that came his way for 125 yards and a score.

The return of McKenzie gives the Bills another big piece of their offense back, following the news that WR Cole Beasley would be looking to play elsewhere. The team re-signed WR Jake Kumerow earlier in the week.

