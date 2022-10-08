Bills sign WR Isaiah Hodgins to 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been signed to their 53-man roster. Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram also signed onto the 53-man roster as well.

Buffalo also announced that Jamison Crowder has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated form the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been released.