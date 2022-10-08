Watch Now
Bills sign WR Isaiah Hodgins to 53-man roster

DB Ja'Marcus Ingram also signed to 53-man roster, Crowder to IR
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (16) reaches for the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (30) defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 17:10:09-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been signed to their 53-man roster. Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram also signed onto the 53-man roster as well.

Buffalo also announced that Jamison Crowder has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated form the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been released.

