Bills sign WR Isaiah Hodgins to 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been signed to their 53-man roster. Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram also signed onto the 53-man roster as well.
Buffalo also announced that Jamison Crowder has been placed on the injured reserve list.
Wide receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated form the practice squad.
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been released.
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2022