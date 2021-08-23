Watch
Bills sign RB Kerrith Whyte, CB Tim Harris; place OL Forrest Lamp on IR, waive WR Duke Williams

Gary Landers/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kerrith Whyte (40) runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 16:17:27-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills added a running back and a cornerback on Monday, placed an offensive lineman on injured reserve, and waived a wide receiver on Monday.

The Bills announced the signings of running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris.

Whyte, 24, played six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, rushing for 122 yards on 24 carries.

Harris, 26, played two games at cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

The Bills placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve.

Lamp, 27, was signed by the Bills in the offseason after spending his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills waived wide receiver Duke Williams.

Williams, 29, played five games with the Bills in 2019 and 2020, scoring one touchdown.

