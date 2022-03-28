Bills sign OL Ike Boettger to one-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back another piece of their offensive line, signing Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

Boettger came to the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted rookie and has 17 career starts while on the Bills roster. He started in ten games last season before an Achilles injury sidelined him for the team's final few games.

Boettger had surgery in late December and has since been recovering.