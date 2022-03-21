Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills sign OL Greg Mancz to one-year deal

Greg Mancz
Gary McCullough/AP
Miami Dolphins guard Greg Mancz (62) snaps the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jaguars defeated The Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Greg Mancz
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:17:30-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their offensive line, signing Greg Mancz to a one-year deal.

Mancz spent last season with the Miami Dolphins where he started four of five games. He has 32 career starts in seasons with Miami and Houston.

He provides depth along the offensive line, especially at the center position, following the departure of Jon Feliciano.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine