Bills sign OL Greg Mancz to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their offensive line, signing Greg Mancz to a one-year deal.

Signed OL Greg Mancz (pronounced manz) to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/FgGZN6p0qF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 21, 2022

Mancz spent last season with the Miami Dolphins where he started four of five games. He has 32 career starts in seasons with Miami and Houston.

He provides depth along the offensive line, especially at the center position, following the departure of Jon Feliciano.