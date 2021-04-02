Watch
Bills sign offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to one-year deal

Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas (75) watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 02, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that the team has signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to a one-year deal.

Douglas, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft and played with them from 2015 to 2016 before joining practice squads for the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and New England Patriots for 2017 and 2018.

Douglas spent the last two seasons as a member of the Tennessee Titans, playing 29 regular season games and four playoff games.

