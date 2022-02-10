Watch
Bills sign LB Tyrel Dodson to one-year deal

Matt Durisko/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) runs off the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:48:09-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back at least one of their free agents, signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson to a one-year deal. Dodson was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this season.

Dodson first shared the news on social media.

Dodson joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 16 games during the 2021-22 season and registered 15 total tackles playing defense and special teams.

