Bills sign LB Tyrel Dodson to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back at least one of their free agents, signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson to a one-year deal. Dodson was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this season.

Dodson first shared the news on social media.

Dodson joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 16 games during the 2021-22 season and registered 15 total tackles playing defense and special teams.