Bills sign LB Tyrel Dodson to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back at least one of their free agents, signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson to a one-year deal. Dodson was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this season.
Dodson first shared the news on social media.
I AM GRATEFUL!! Man!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8AFMcXjEm6— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) February 10, 2022
Dodson joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 16 games during the 2021-22 season and registered 15 total tackles playing defense and special teams.
