Bills sign former Titans right tackle David Quessenberry

Matt Patterson/AP
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry (72) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:10:55-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed another starter from the 2021 Tennessee Titans offensive line. David Quessenberry joins the Bills on a one-year contract, signing with the team on Thursday.

A former sixth-round pick in 2013 [Houston], Quessenberry started at right tackle last season for the Titans. While he's battled his way into a starting role on the field, his battle off the field has been even more inspiring. Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma just a year after being drafted. Years later, he beat cancer and made his NFL debut in December 2017.

Quessenberry's signing comes months after the team signed former Titans left guard Rodger Saffold, who also signed a one-year deal.

