Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills sign Daquan Jones to 2-year deal

Bills Injuries Football
Peter Aiken/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Jones hurt his pectoral muscle during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)
Bills Injuries Football
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 03:52:50-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — 7 sports has learned the Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Daquan Jones have agreed to a 2-year contract extension. Jones joined the Bills in 2022, but suffered a torn pectoral in London during the 2023 season and wasn't able to play until week 17.
Jones took to twitter to share his thoughts about staying in Western New York.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!