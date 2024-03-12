Bills sign Daquan Jones to 2-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — 7 sports has learned the Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Daquan Jones have agreed to a 2-year contract extension. Jones joined the Bills in 2022, but suffered a torn pectoral in London during the 2023 season and wasn't able to play until week 17.
Jones took to twitter to share his thoughts about staying in Western New York.
WE BACK!!!!! #GoBills— DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) March 12, 2024
