Bills shut out Packers 19-0 in Josh Allen's only preseason action

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen had not played in a preseason game this year before Saturday, but he picked up right where he left off, leading to a 19-0 Bills win over the Green Bay Packers.

First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Packers

The Bills starting quarterback sure looked like his 2020 self during the Buffalo Bills first drive of the game, going 10-11 for 90 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis to give the Bills the lead.

On the first Packers possession, Tre'Davious White broke up a pass on fourth down at the goal line to prevent the Packers from scoring.

Second Quarter: Bills 13-0 Packers

On the Bills second drive, they couldn't make it to scoring range, with the Packers forcing them to punt.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a pass that was intercepted by Bills safety Micah Hyde in the end zone to give the Bills the ball back, after Green Bay successfully converted on fourth down.

On the Bills next possession, Josh Allen led a drive which culminated in a touchdown pass to running back Zack Moss for a three-yard touchdown pass, but AJ Epenesa snapped the ball low causing placeholder Matt Haack to fumble the ball before Tyler Bass could kick the extra point.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, giving the Bills a 13-0 lead heading into the half.

Third Quarter: Bills 19-0 Packers

The Packers couldn't get anything going on their first drive of the second half, ultimately punting to the Bills.

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm ran 13 yards for a touchdown but the Bills could not convert the two point conversion.

Fourth Quarter: Bills 19-0 Packers

Neither team was able to do much in the fourth quarter as both teams didn't score any points.

The Bills announced late in the fourth quarter that offensive lineman Ryan Bates was questionable to return with a hand injury, defensive lineman Brandin Bryant was ruled out with a concussion, and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson was being evaluated for a head injury.

Josh Allen led the Bills in passing going 20-26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Jake Fromm led the Bills in rushing for 17 yards on three attempts and one touchdown.

Gabriel Davis led the Bills in receiving with 75 yards on five catches and a touchdown.