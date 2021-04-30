Bills select Gregory Rousseau in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WKBW) — With their first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Gregory Rousseau from the University of Miami.

Rousseau put himself on the map with a monstrous 2019 season as a redshirt freshman. He racked up 15.5 sacks and forced two fumbles on the way to being named a second team All-American and a first team freshman All-American. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Buffalo's pass rush finished among the middle of the pack in 2020. The Bills ranked 17th in sacks, but no single player picked up more than five sacks in 2020. Buffalo's two biggest names, Jerry Hughes & Mario Addison, are also both over 30 years old.

The Bills' next selection is on Friday night. As of their selection on Thursday, Buffalo still has the 61st and 94th overall picks.