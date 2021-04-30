Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills select Gregory Rousseau in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Seward/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15) tackles Duke's Deon Jackson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C. With Oregon's Penei Sewell likely to be long gone, two other heralded tackles could be available to the Vikings at No. 14: Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw. Slater has a random connection to Minnesota: His father, Reggie Slater, played in the NBA for the Timberwolves in parts of two seasons. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Draft-Vikings Preview Football
Posted at 11:55 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 23:55:11-04

CLEVELAND (WKBW) — With their first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Gregory Rousseau from the University of Miami.

Rousseau put himself on the map with a monstrous 2019 season as a redshirt freshman. He racked up 15.5 sacks and forced two fumbles on the way to being named a second team All-American and a first team freshman All-American. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Buffalo's pass rush finished among the middle of the pack in 2020. The Bills ranked 17th in sacks, but no single player picked up more than five sacks in 2020. Buffalo's two biggest names, Jerry Hughes & Mario Addison, are also both over 30 years old.

The Bills' next selection is on Friday night. As of their selection on Thursday, Buffalo still has the 61st and 94th overall picks.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma