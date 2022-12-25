Bills run game lifts offense against the Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second week in a row, the Bills offense is controlled by the unexpected. The Bills No.1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs was only targeted twice.

Christmas Eve in Chicago, it was Devin Singletary and James Cook who gave the Bear's defense the most trouble.

"It helped a lot," said Josh Allen. "They relieved a lot of the pressure. They're getting a lot of 3rd downs."

Singletary's 3rd quarter run not only gave the Bills the first lead of the game, but it was also his 5th rushing touchdown of the season.

"It was just the flow of the game and how it went," said Singletary. We're always trying to run the ball when we have to."

Singletary and Cook combined for 205 yards.

Cook was just one yard short of having a 100-yard night as he recorded his second rushing touchdown in his career.

Credit went to a strong offensive line who were without center Mitch Morse.