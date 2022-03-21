Watch
Bills reportedly add veteran Duke Johnson to running back room

Duke Johnson
Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson (28) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 13:16:47-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills running back room is reportedly growing with a veteran addition. According to Adam Schefter, the Bills will be adding Duke Johnson, a former third-round draft pick.

Johnson has seven years of experience at the NFL level and has played with three different teams. Last season with Miami, he played in five games and recorded 330 rushing yards [4.6 yds per attempt] and three touchdowns. He also added four catches for 41 yards.

The addition of Johnson gives the Bills another option in the backfield as he joins Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

