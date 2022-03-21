Bills reportedly add veteran Duke Johnson to running back room

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills running back room is reportedly growing with a veteran addition. According to Adam Schefter, the Bills will be adding Duke Johnson, a former third-round draft pick.

A potential J.D McKissic replacement has arrived in Buffalo: veteran RB Duke Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Johnson has seven years of experience at the NFL level and has played with three different teams. Last season with Miami, he played in five games and recorded 330 rushing yards [4.6 yds per attempt] and three touchdowns. He also added four catches for 41 yards.

The addition of Johnson gives the Bills another option in the backfield as he joins Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.