Bills remove linebacker A.J. Klein from Reserve/COVID list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are getting a member of their defense back as the team enters the final stretch of games.

Linebacker A.J. Klein, who's played a role on special teams and has been a key piece of the team's depth on defense, has come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. he was placed on the list ahead of the team's Monday night game against New England. Klein has appeared in seven games this season, recording 31 tackles and one fumble recovery.

While Klein has come off, LB Tyrel Dodson remains on the list. On Monday, he tweeted that he was asymptomatic and was hoping to get back on the field this weekend. While his vaccination status hasn't been confirmed, vaccinated players are allowed to come off the list with two negative tests 24 hours apart.