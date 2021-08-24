Bills release five players, sign two ahead of third preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Tuesday was a very busy day at One Bills Drive with a handful of roster moves ahead of the team's third preseason game.

The big story revolved around a positive COVID-19 test among a fully vaccinated training staff member, landing four players on the COVID/Reserve List. They include WR Cole Beasley, DT Vernon Butler, WR Gabriel Davis, and DT Star Lotulelei. All four players have tested negative as of Tuesday but due to NFL COVID protocols, need to be away from the facility for a five-day window, from their last contact with the infected individual.

The team also announced the release of five players as part of the mandatory roster cut-downs. Those released include LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir, and S Tariq Thompson.

With five gone and four placed on the COVID/Reserve List, the Bills claimed two players off waivers, adding them to the team. They include DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford.