Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills release five players, sign two ahead of third preseason game

items.[0].image.alt
Kelvin Kuo/AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Raiders Chargers Football
Posted at 7:37 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:37:55-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Tuesday was a very busy day at One Bills Drive with a handful of roster moves ahead of the team's third preseason game.

The big story revolved around a positive COVID-19 test among a fully vaccinated training staff member, landing four players on the COVID/Reserve List. They include WR Cole Beasley, DT Vernon Butler, WR Gabriel Davis, and DT Star Lotulelei. All four players have tested negative as of Tuesday but due to NFL COVID protocols, need to be away from the facility for a five-day window, from their last contact with the infected individual.

The team also announced the release of five players as part of the mandatory roster cut-downs. Those released include LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir, and S Tariq Thompson.

With five gone and four placed on the COVID/Reserve List, the Bills claimed two players off waivers, adding them to the team. They include DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716