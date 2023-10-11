Watch Now
Bills regroup from London; more challenges as Brian Daboll returns to Highmark

Alastair Grant/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is stopped just before he end zone during an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 19:34:32-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday, the Bills were back to work, easing their way in with walk-through practice after a long road trip overseas.

London's is in the rear view, and now Buffalo prepares for a Brian Daboll game plan. The coach who helped shape the elite version of No. 17.

"In terms of my path and my career, getting better, he probably was the most influential one," said Josh Allen.

Naturally, Daboll knowing Josh so well leaves some wondering if it gives him the upper hand compared to other opposing teams.

"You have people leave your place, or you leave theirs; it happens," said Sean McDermott. "But, our focus respectfully needs to be on us."

As the Bills focus on bouncing back from injuries that racked up in London, Matt Milano and Daquan Jones were officially placed on injured reserve. The Bills are relying on the depth chart as they approach the mid-point of the season.

"It's impossible to replace them and have an exact copy of what they do," said Von Miller. "But, it's just our league to create an opportunity for the next man up."

Things to watch this week:

Cornerback Dane Jackson didn't participate in the Bills walk-through practice because of a foot injury.

