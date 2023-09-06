Bills ready for 'Dog fight' on primetime

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills prepare to set their season on the road in prime time under the lights.

The hype of week one carries its own weight, but now future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is added into the mix.

“Every time we play, it’s going to be a dog fight,” Josh Allen said. "Division games are tough because you play everybody twice.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs doesn’t get nervous at this point in his career, but he’s more than ready to play meaningful football and leave the preseason in the past.

“It’s your first time competing at a high level, and it matters,” said Diggs.

Both Josh and Diggs give credit to what New York has been building over the last few seasons and remember vividly what kind of pressure the Jets defense bring.

The Jets handed the Bills one of their three regular season losses last season.

“The first game, we struggled offensively. Josh Allen also got inured,” said Diggs.