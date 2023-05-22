Bills re-sign Dean Marlowe to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) WKBW — As OTA's get underway, the Bills announce safety Dean Marlowe will remain in Buffalo on a one-year deal.

Marlowe was brought back last season in a trade with the Falcons, as the Bills were in need of some depth due to injuries. Bufalo gave up a 7th round draft in the 2023 draft in the trade.

Marlowe played in a total of four games after joining midway through the season.

The Bills also signed an undrafted free agent, Joel Wilson from Central Michigan University. That makes for another tight end to be thrown into the mix.