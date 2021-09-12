Bills' RB Zack Moss, DE Boogie Basham among inactive players against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss and 2021 second round pick Boogie Basham are among the notable inactive players in Sunday's home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to Moss and Basham, linebacker Andre Smith, guard Tommy Doyle, and defensive end Star Lotulelei are also inactive on Sunday.

The Bills will have eight players making their Bills regular season debut Sunday.

Those players are

