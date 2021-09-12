Watch
Bills' RB Zack Moss, DE Boogie Basham among inactive players against Steelers

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 12, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss and 2021 second round pick Boogie Basham are among the notable inactive players in Sunday's home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to Moss and Basham, linebacker Andre Smith, guard Tommy Doyle, and defensive end Star Lotulelei are also inactive on Sunday.

The Bills will have eight players making their Bills regular season debut Sunday.

Those players are

  • QB Mitchell Trubisky
  • OT Spencer Brown
  • RB Matt Breida
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders
  • DE Greg Rousseau
  • DE Efe Obada
  • S Damar Hamlin
  • P Matt Haack
