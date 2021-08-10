Bills QB Mitch Trubisky humbled by past experiences & focusing on future

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Mitchell Trubisky never thought he'd end up in Buffalo.

The second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. Despite a 29-21 record as the Bears' starting quarterback, the Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year option heading into his fourth NFL season and let him walk in free agency.

Trubisky, who turns 27 later this month, believed he would have strong options in free agency. The 2018 Pro Bowler felt like he was good enough to compete for a starting job in the league. But after a few weeks as a free agent, it became evident there wasn't as much interest. Then Buffalo came calling.

"At first I wanted to go to a spot where I could compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn't come up and that opportunity really wasn't there," Trubisky said. "So I looked at the next best thing, [somewhere] where I could continue to develop, continue to progress and become a better player and person and I fell into this organization and I've loved it ever since."

As the Bears starter in 2020, Trubisky was 6-3 and threw 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In the playoffs, Trubisky and the Bears lost in the Wild Card round to New Orleans. Chicago only scored nine points in the loss, with Trubisky completing 19 of 29 attempts for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Trubisky admits it's humbling to realize he wasn't quite the commodity in free agent he was hoping. He says now all he can do is focus on the future and being ready if called upon.

"It's just really nice to be part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here and they care about how you're progressing as a person and as a player."

