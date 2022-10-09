Bills power through Steelers, 38-3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — The first catch of the game was scary to watch Taiwan Jones hiccup his first kick return of the season. However, just when it looks to be going nowhere, the Bills reminded Highmark why they are the number one 3rd down team in the league.

Gabe Davis is getting his highlight reel ready and managed to snag the Bills longest offensive play in 13 years. Davis gets a 98-yard touchdown and then follows up with a 62-yard touchdown helping Josh Allen to a whopping 261-yard passing game with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Even with an interception, the Bills dominated the first half. Stefon Diggs caps off the second quarter with another Buffalo touchdown.

To add a gut punch, rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir tallied his first NFL career touchdown, and the Bills led 31-3 at halftime.

2nd half

The Bills defense continued to put out any spark the Steelers tried to get going in the third quarter. Kenny Pickett, the rookie QB, got a taste of Von Miller.

The Pittsburgh offense went for another field goal for points and ended up 0-2 on the day.

Meanwhile, the Bills don't let their foot off the gas. Second-round pick James Cook makes his first NFL touchdown catch.

It's another week where the Bills offense spreads the wealth.

The bills win 38-3.