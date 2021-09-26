Bills play second home game of season, fans required to be partially vaccinated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills played their second home game on Sunday and the first game where all fans 12 and older had to be at least partially vaccinated.

It’s game day!! #BillsMafia This is the first game where fans are required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/n6znBgtrQp — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) September 26, 2021

“I think it’s awesome, honestly, I feel much safer,” Bills’ fan Cole Tucker said.

“I actually am kind of excited for it, I know there are some rough feelings about it for most people,” Bills’ fan Zach Smith said.

Fans do have to be fully vaccinated by October 31. that means you have to get your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or your single Johnson and Johnson dose by October 17.

“I’m safe, why does anyone else have to suffer and not come to a game because they don’t want to get vaccinated? That’s unfair,” Bills’ fan Eric Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s a great idea that everyone has to be vaccinated, it’s the only way to get rid of the virus,” Bills’ fan Rob Standow said.

Some said the new mandate makes the experience more enjoyable, others said it doesn’t make a difference.

“It feels back to normal without the mask and the freedom of being in the crowd without masks,” Bills’ fan Rob Klubek said.

“I feel zero percent safer coming than I did last week,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fans said the lines to get into Highmark Stadium were about the same as the home opener, despite the vaccine checkpoint. And despite the new mandate, Bills’ mafia said the crowds did not disappoint.

“I’m shocked, it’s packed, and everyone is ready for a good buffalo win,” Smith said.

“I haven’t seen this many people in a long time since COVID started, now that everyone’s vaccinated, I think it’s awesome,” Tucker said.

Even with long lines and a new mandate, all fans can agree on one thing: go Bills!

The lines did clear up about 15 minutes before kickoff.

Natalie Fahmy

For future games, fans are still encouraged to make their way to the gate at least an hour before the game.