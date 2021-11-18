Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills place OL Spencer Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 List, WR Jake Kumerow activated from List

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Spencer Brown Bills Titans Football
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:11:26-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills offensive line got a big blow on Wednesday as the team placed OL Spencer Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Brown had recently just returned to the lineup after an injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Brown has started at right tackle in four of the team's seven games. He played a big part in Matt Breida's touchdown run against the Jets in which he helped clear the path for the Bills running back.

While Brown will miss practice for the time being, WR Jake Kumerow will re-join the team after being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Bills have had a handful of players go on and come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks including QB Mitch Trubisky, who will be back in the lineup this weekend to backup Josh Allen.

The Bills will return to the practice field Thursday afternoon to prepare for a home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!