Bills place OL Spencer Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 List, WR Jake Kumerow activated from List

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills offensive line got a big blow on Wednesday as the team placed OL Spencer Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Brown had recently just returned to the lineup after an injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Brown has started at right tackle in four of the team's seven games. He played a big part in Matt Breida's touchdown run against the Jets in which he helped clear the path for the Bills running back.

While Brown will miss practice for the time being, WR Jake Kumerow will re-join the team after being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Bills have had a handful of players go on and come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks including QB Mitch Trubisky, who will be back in the lineup this weekend to backup Josh Allen.

The Bills will return to the practice field Thursday afternoon to prepare for a home game against the Indianapolis Colts.