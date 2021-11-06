Bills place OL Jon Feliciano on injured reserve; OL Jamil Douglas signed from practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without offensive lineman Jon Feliciano for at least three weeks, after the team placed him on injured reserve.

The Bills also announced that they signed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas from the practice squad.

Feliciano was injured in the Bills 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

The Bills will also be without offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the second straight game on Sunday against Jacksonville.