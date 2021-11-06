Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills place OL Jon Feliciano on injured reserve; OL Jamil Douglas signed from practice squad

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jon Feliciano Washington Bills Football
Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:13:52-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without offensive lineman Jon Feliciano for at least three weeks, after the team placed him on injured reserve.

The Bills also announced that they signed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas from the practice squad.

Feliciano was injured in the Bills 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

The Bills will also be without offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the second straight game on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!