Bills overcome snow & the Browns to improve 7-3

With the help of Bills Mafia, Buffalo's complete roster makes it to Ford Field in Detroit. The Bills start the opening drive on defense for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

1ST Quarter

The Browns surprisingly march right down the field in 9 plays, and Amari Cooper makes the catch to put the Cleveland Browns out in front, 7-0.

Nyheim Hines gets the Bills offense going with a 28-yard punt return on Buffalo's second offensive drive. However, Josh Allen and Gabe Davis fail to convert on 3rd down and settle for a field goal trailing 7-3.

2nd Quarter

The absence of Tremaine Edmunds is noticeable as Cleveland continues to mix up the run and short pass catch strategy. The Browns start the Quarter by adding another field goal, taking the 10-3 lead.

The Bills offense continues to look sluggish, and Myles Garrett forces another three and out for Buffalo.

When things look to be going downhill, Matt Milano recovers a fumbled sac that ultimately leads to the Bills first down of the game. On the Bills 4th offensive drive, the team makes it to the goal line and a costly penalty by Reggie Gilliam makes it 2 &19, and the Bills are forced to settle for another field goal, 10-6.

With less than two minutes to go in the half, Allen connects with Gabe Davis for 28 yards the longest catch of the day. Shortly after, marks Stefon Diggs's first time being targeted, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown.

The Bills take the lead for the first time in the game, 13-10.

3rd Quarter

Bills offense get going, Allen's legs for 19 yards, but another costly penalty forced Tyler Bass to make a 56-yard field goal. Buffalo goes up 16-10.

Another big moment for the defense, Shaq Lawson comes up with a 4th down stop.

Buffalo takes full advantage. Devin Singletary runs it in for a 5-yard touchdown run. Buffalo pushes their lead, 22-10, but are not able get the second point conversion.

4th Quarter

Tyler Bass opens the Quarter with another field goal, 25-10.

The Bills make a lot of notable plays on defense, containing Cooper in the second half, but wont stop a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to shorten the Bills lead to 28-16.

The Browns are unable to recover a desperate on-side kick, and the Bills win 31-23.