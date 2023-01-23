Bills offensive struggles snowball into underwhelming performance

ORCHARD PARK. (WKBW) — In their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Divisional round matchup, the Buffalo Bills offense never got into rhythm.

And as head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged after the game. This team's success on that side of the ball starts up in the trenches.

"You've heard me talk about this before. If you want to win games on a consistent basis, that's where the game starts," McDermott said. "It's there and it's at the quarterback position. I'd say overall at the line of scrimmage tonight give the Bengals credit. You probably saw what I saw."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins would love to have this game back. He knows that his team's performance tonight was not "Championship Caliber."

"I feel like as a whole everybody could've done more. The O-Line, D-Line, everybody. It's a group thing," says Dawkins." Not to single out us but we take it personal."

With what felt like little to no protection in the pocket throughout most of the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished the day with 265 yards and a late interception on a last play heave. But he took eight quarterback hits in the loss. Clearly playing a role in his inability to get the offense clicking when it needed too.

"They had a good game plan. We were expecting their best punch and they came out and punched us. Our goal was to win a Super Bowl, a world championship. And we didn't accomplish that."

