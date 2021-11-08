Bills offense sputters in 9-6 loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBW) — Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen didn't single-handedly beat the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen didn't single-handedly beat the Bills. It was a complete effort, or lack thereof, from Buffalo's offense. They didn't reach the end zone once for the first time in over a year.

"You can't beat yourself. Let's start there. Whether it's penalties, turnovers, or fundamentals," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We have to fix some things. We're going to take a hard look at the film, and you know, you gotta win up front in order to play well offensively or defensively."

The offensive front was porous at best on Sunday. Josh Allen, the Jaguars linebacker, wreaked havoc all game long. He led Jacksonville with eight tackles. The 2019 first round pick also added a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

With Jon Feliciano on injured reserve, and rookie Spencer Brown working through a back injury, Buffalo was dealing with yet another shuffle up front. The result led to Josh Allen trying to evade the rush, failing to do so at times, and ultimately turning the ball over.

"We talked about their front being pretty good, you know?... It starts with me. I can do some things better to help our guys out," quarterback Josh Allen said. "This one makes the other games feel better. Having this pit in our stomach puts things into perspective."

"It was one of those things where you try to keep the best poise that you can, but also have a sense of urgency. And for us it'll be finding that balance," center Mitch Morse said. "They outplayed us. And the final score shows."

The running game was quiet once again. Bills QB Josh Allen was Buffalo's leading rusher; most of his yardage on the ground came on broken plays and pass protection gone awry.

"For the offensive line, our number is called for protection. Whether it's communication, or getting the job done... or just putting points on the board as an offense," Morse said. "We would matriculate the ball down the field, and then find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot."

The Bills had more penalty yards against them than they did rushing yards. Buffalo was flagged a dozen times for 118 yards. Each call seemed to come at a worse time than the last. But when the running game can only muster 72 yards, and the turnover differential is in the negative, there's never a good time for that.

"A lot of little things added up to big things. And I put the ball in danger too often. It bit us in the butt," Allen said. "I played like s***."

The last time Buffalo went without a touchdown, it was a game against the New York Jets. The last time Buffalo scored six points or less, it was against the New York Jets. Buffalo's next road trip is to MetLife Stadium on the 14th at 1:00 p.m.