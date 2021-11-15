Bills offense finds its footing in dominant win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — Last week's upset in Jacksonville was the worst offensive performance by the Bills with Josh Allen under center since his rookie season. At MetLife Stadium, though, Buffalo's offense completely flipped the script on the way to nearly 500 yards of offense in a 45-17 rout of the New York Jets.

"It's just one thing that we're not going to do as a team is ride this roller coaster of "We're the worst team to ever play, now we're the best team to ever play." We're going to stay consistent and steady and come to work each and every day," Allen said.

"It was fun to watch. It really was," head coach Sean McDermott said. "You know, the backs making plays. offensive line helping us make plays in the running game, and then getting the ball up in the air a couple times to our receivers."

To find performances that match the Bills' numbers from Sunday's win, you'd have to go back to last season. Josh Allen's completion percentage (75%) and passing yardage (366 yards) are the highest since Buffalo beat San Francisco in prime time last December.

The last time Buffalo had multiple receivers go for over 100 yards was also in December; Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs each hit the century mark on December 19, 2020 against the Broncos. On Sunday, though, it was Diggs and Gabriel Davis that racked up those numbers.

"Just give [Stefon Diggs] a chance. I mean that's all I can really do with him," Allen said. "He's more than likely to come down with it."

The biggest surprise of the afternoon was running back Matt Breida. The off-season addition, known for his breakaway speed, hasn't dressed for half of Buffalo's contests this year. But the veteran had a receiving touchdown to open the scoring for Buffalo and followed it up with a rushing touchdown later in the game.

"You have to be a pro. That's what this league's about. And when you get your opportunity, you have to make the most of it," Breida said. "When you have guys on the team, that are on the same page every day. We're not worried about touchdowns. All we're worried about is wins. And you know, we have a bigger goal in mind."

Buffalo's play is back to reflecting that goal in a big way after Sunday's win. The Bills maintained a half game lead on the New England Patriots for the AFC East lead. Their next game is at home against the Indianapolis Colts on November 21.