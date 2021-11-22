Bills offense continues to struggle in 41-15 loss to Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills offense frankly looks like it's having an identity crisis. Just two weeks removed from a horrendous output against the Jaguars, Buffalo struggled again in a 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a team, they threw three interceptions and barely mustered 300 total yards of offense.

But according to the team, this type of performance isn't their identity.

"We know who we are. And that that we just put out of the field? That's not who we are," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Execution is what it comes down to and we're not executing at a high enough level right now. So that starts with me."

For the second time in the last three games, Allen threw multiple interceptions. In addition, Mitchell Trubisky threw one late in the fourth quarter in relief of Allen. Even the special teams weren't safe from today's woes; Isaiah McKenzie's second quarter fumble saw the Colts put the game nearly out of reach before halftime.

"We can't turn the ball over. You can be as good of a team as you want, but if you don't take care of that football, you're going to have a hard time winning," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We turned the ball over four times today, and it led to 21 points. So you just can't do that."

The elements certainly played a factor in Sunday's struggles, as well. That much can be expected in Orchard Park for the back half of the regular season. But the drops from skill players when Josh Allen was able to find his targets also plagued Buffalo as they tried to dig themselves out of a hole.

"How many chances did we have just to throw and catch today? You know, just on a check down," McDermott said. "And we turn our eyes too quickly going to make the run before we catch the football and secure the football."

"Every time [Allen] throws me the ball, I want to be able to catch it. And that didn't happen today. I think everybody would say the same thing," tight end Dawson Knox said. "You know, we play for each other. and when you have drops like that, we have no excuse. And it definitely puts extra pressure on [Allen]."

Buffalo always preaches the 24-hour rule. Once the 41-15 beat down came to a close, Sean McDermott and his players were already looking ahead. But this is the toughest stretch of the Bills' schedule; their next five games include the Patriots, who took the AFC East lead today after Buffalo's loss, and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

If the Bills can't right the ship in just a couple days, their struggles on offense will be on full display in prime time.

"It's a terrible feeling, but at the same time, we have to play Thursday. So this one's got to be out of our system by tomorrow," Allen said. "I think that's a fortunate thing for us that we can play Thursday and try to get this taste out of our mouths."

Elsewhere in the league, the Saints surrendered 40 points to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Buffalo will travel to New Orleans, and try to get back on track, at 8:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving.