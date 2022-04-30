Bills move up in 5th round, draft WR Khalil Shakir with 148th overall pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added to their wide receiving room, drafting Boise State's Khalil Shakir with the 148th overall pick. The Bills were originally supposed to pick much later in the fifth round, but wound up striking a deal with the Chicago Bears. In return the Bears will get the Bills original fifth round pick, no. 168, and their sixth round pick at 203rd overall.

Shakir, 6'0" and 196 lbs, played four years with Boise State in which he recorded 208 receptions for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranks fifth all-time in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and sixth in career 100-yard receiving games in program history. He was also used in the run game, finishing his career with 71 carries for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

While Skakir made plays on offense, he was also a big part of special teams. In his four seasons, he averaged 23.8 yards as a kick returner and 7.5 yards as a punt returner.

The Bills still have four picks left in the Draft, three sixth round picks and a seventh rounder.