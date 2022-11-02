Bills make last minute roster moves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday's NFL trade deadline was one for the record books, with 15 teams getting in the mix. A total of 10 deals happened that impacted 12 players and several drafts picks.

For the Bills, their first move was to acquire running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Arguably another winning move by Buffalo's general manager Brandon Beane. The Bills give up third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.

Next came adding depth to the safety room, acquiring Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. Buffalo is a familiar place for Marlowe, who spent three seasons with the team from 2018-20.

The Bills have lost starting safety Micah Hyde, and Jordan Poyer is battling a reoccurring elbow injury.

Following, the Bills officially activated cornerback Tre'Davious White from the PUP list.

Being back on the active roster doesn't confirm Tre will play come Sunday against the Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott considered Tre to be day-to-day as of Monday.

Lastly, the Bills also reinstated cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad.

Released

Brandin Bryant (DT)

Isaiah Hodgins (WR)

Jordan Miller (C)