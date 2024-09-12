Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills Mafia takeover: 44 percent of stadium in Miami projected to be Bills fans Thursday night

Buffalo Bills fans takeover Fort Lauderdale ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can expect to see a lot of blue and red in Hard Rock Stadium for Thursday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

RELATED: Watch Bills vs. Dolphins Thursday Night on Channel 7

According to Vivid Seats, 44 percent of the stadium in Miami is projected to be Bills fans.

For this game, Vivid Seats says fans are traveling an average of 623 miles to watch Josh Allen and the Bills take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

The average ticket price for Thursday's game is $267, with the best deal being $117, according to Vivid Seats.

fan loyatlo.PNG

An NFL fan loyalty report by Vivid Seats also names Bills Mafia as one of the most loyal fan bases on the road ranking third and taking up an average of 41 percent of crowds at away games.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!