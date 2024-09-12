Bills Mafia takeover: 44 percent of stadium in Miami projected to be Bills fans Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can expect to see a lot of blue and red in Hard Rock Stadium for Thursday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

According to Vivid Seats, 44 percent of the stadium in Miami is projected to be Bills fans.

For this game, Vivid Seats says fans are traveling an average of 623 miles to watch Josh Allen and the Bills take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

The average ticket price for Thursday's game is $267, with the best deal being $117, according to Vivid Seats.

An NFL fan loyalty report by Vivid Seats also names Bills Mafia as one of the most loyal fan bases on the road ranking third and taking up an average of 41 percent of crowds at away games.