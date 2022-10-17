Bills Mafia shouts for victory as the Buffalo Bills win big over the Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was another emotional roller coaster for the Bills Mafia.

"I think the Bills fans are the most emotional team," said Alexis Amodil. "If they lose, we all lose. If they win, we all win. That's just the way it is."

You could hear it in their voices, feel it in the air and see it in their eyes. All of the Buffalo Bills fans that flooded the Chippewa Street's Block Party wanted a win more than anything.

It was no secret that the Buffalo Bills versus the Kansas City Chiefs match up was going to be a battle down to the very last second. However, Bills fans said "bring it on, we've got something to prove."

"Oh we're going to win," said Dayna Reynolds. "We're definitely going to win."

It was a game full of ups and downs. Fans all along Chippewa were on the edge of their seats. But one thing that never wavered was the faith each member of the Bills Mafia had in their hearts.

"A little bit of anxiety," said Tyrell Mitchell. "It was a rush it was an up and down type of game."

Some fans had to look away because the pressure was just too much. But it wasn't long before everyone's eyes were back on the big screen watching their team make magic happen. This time around the 'W' belongs to the Bills.

"I'm feeling so excited," said Johnathan Jusino. "So amped up. We are going to go all the way this year. It is our time. Move over Kansas City. It's Buffalo Bills this year."