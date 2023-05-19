Bills Mafia invades PGA Championship and fans are happy to see lots of blue and red

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — It doesn’t matter where you are or which way you’re looking at the Oak Hill Country Club, you’re going to see a lot of blue and red because Bills Mafia has made their presence known at the PGA Championship.

From a major golf tournament being basically right in their own backyard. To Josh Allen and their favorite Bills stars making appearances here at Oak Hill. There are a lot of reasons fans are showing their support and are proud to show the golf world why Bills Mafia has earned their reputation.

Don’t think for a second the sea of Bills colors will fall off anytime soon. We’ve still got two more days left of the PGA Championship. And if you’re planning on coming by then just know you’ll be in good company.

