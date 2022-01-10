Bills Mafia celebrates division title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is ready for the playoffs.

“They took care of business,” Bills’ fan Dylan Giles said. “It means everything, especially clinching the division here at home in front of Bills Mafia.”

Fans said they have been waiting for this moment and are ready to see a packed stadium in Orchard Park during this season’s playoffs.

“Highmark Stadium is going to be rocking next week,” Giles said. “I’m sure it is going to be rocking.”

And this season, fans have cheered and celebrated together. One group the Water Buffalo Club, said they have gained over 100 members in less than two weeks.

“We all got together and said we need to form club that is great for adults,” Therese Forton-Barnes said. “Great for children”

Club creators said they are there to have a good time and cheer on the Bills — Flintstone style.

“The club is all about fun,” Forton-Barnes said. “Safe fun, all ages.”

To join, visit the Water Buffalo Club’s Facebook page. Forton-Barnes said anyone is welcome.

“We have junior members,” Forton-Barnes said.

And fans, young and old, said they are ready for more wins

“I’m hoping the Super Bowl,” Giles said. “The celebration would be lit.”

“This is our year, this is our decade,” Forton-Barnes said “We are so excited about it.”