Bills Mafia and Josh Allen raise $100,000 for Allen's former high school

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia and Josh Allen have raised $100,000 for Allen's former high school in Firebaugh, California.

Prior to the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Houston Texans on October 3 Allen was seen wearing a Firebaugh Eagles hoodie, his former high school. Fans reacted on social media throughout and after the game asking where they could find the hoodie.

Firebaugh High School didn't make the hoodie anymore so it teamed up with ADPRO Sports to have a limited sale to support the school.

The Bills announced fans raised over $90,000 for the school through the one-week sale of the Firebaugh Eagles hoodies and Allen added a donation to make it an even $100,000.