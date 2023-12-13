Bills look to power through 'red hot' Cowboys defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills will have their hands full as the 'red hot' Cowboys come into town. Dallas is currently on a five game win streak.

The Cowboys recent dominating win over the Eagles silenced those who didn't think they could beat a 'worthy' opponent. Not only did they walk off the field victorious, but the Cowboy's defense didn't allow one offensive touchdown.

"I think they're well coached in all three phases," said head coach Sean McDermott. "As you've seen, they're hard to stop."

The biggest obstacle standing in the Bills way is Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

"He's a heck of a challenge," said Josh Allen. "Their D-line is really dam good."

Buffalo's defense deserves the credit for the Week 14 win against the Chiefs and looks to carry that momentum against Dak Prescott and company.

"Just building that confidence throughout practice over to games," said Taron Johnson. "