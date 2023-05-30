Bills linebacker situation midway through OTA's

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some wondered if the Bills addressed its linebacker position in the draft, and the first glance at OTA'S, the Bills look to give rookie LB Dorian Williams a fair shot.

"I think challenge versus opportunity is the biggest thing," Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich said. "There's a great opportunity for many good football players to be able to step into that role."

Head Coach Sean McDermott told the media during the first week of OTA's that rookie LB Dorian Williams in the middle linebacker position would be a starting point to see what transpires.

It's no question the 'big' ask of anyone who will eventually replace former Bills starting LB Tremaine Edmunds.

Nothing is guaranteed, and Williams still has competition brewing from players like Terrel Bernard, who is more familiar with the Bills' defense. Bernard also seems to have the 'juice' making some splash plays on Tuesday.

"Ideally, the way the game's going, if you can have two matchup linebackers, that is very beneficial."