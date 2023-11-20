Bills interim OC Joe Brady passes first test; Buffalo wins 32-6

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dropping two back-to-back games was a wake-up call to the Bills organization, and it led to former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey without a job. Ten games in, nobody seemed to have the answers for lack of consistency on offense, but it was clear some change was needed.

The first play of Sunday's game against the Jets, Buffalo, made everyone at HighMark Stadium a believer. The Bills started off the game with a forced fumble by Reggie Gilliam to set the tone.

Playing meaningless football come December is not the standard for this Buffalo team. Although the performance wasn't perfect, Buffalo remained in front the entire game. By the third quarter, the 'we're back' feeling was flowing through Bills Mafia.

Running backs James Cook, Ty Johnson along with Khalil Shakir all get on the board for Buffalo.

Joe Brady passes his first test as Bills interim offensive coordinator. Buffalo wins 32-6.