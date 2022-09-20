Bills home opener ends with a dominating win over Titans (41-7)

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) WKBW — The Bills score on the opening drive for the second week in a row. To make the moment even sweeter, courtesy of Reggie Gilliam, the underdog who signed a two-year extension with the Bills over the summer, made the game's first touchdown. Buffalo's run game wasn't getting much done on the ground, so the Bills went back to what they do best. In comparison, the first half consisted of 26 rushing yards and 208 passing yards. Stefon Diggs and Allen connect for the 4-yard reception for the Bills to lead 17-7 at halftime.

2nd Half

The Allen and Diggs show was the theme for the remainder of the night. Before Josh got to rest up and the Bills brought in Case Keenum, he targeted Diggs 14 times, 3 of those ended in touchdowns.

The second half got so wild that Tennessee brought in rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

Buffalo's offense was entertaining on its own, but the defense got in on the action as well. Matt Milano came up with an interception and ran it back for a 43-yard touchdown that took away the Titans' last lifeline.

Buffalo wins 41-7, and remain undefeated as they prepare to take on Miami.