Bills have a Thanksgiving feast in New Orleans, top Saints 31-6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills feasted in New Orleans Thursday night, picking up a 31-6 win over the Saints. It was a win the team needed as they now sit tied atop the Division with the New England Patriots. The Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

After the defense began the game forcing a 3-and-out, the Bills offense jumped out to an early lead after Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox on the team's first drive. They added onto their lead with a field goal before the half to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room. While the Bills held the lead, they did suffer a big 1st half blow after losing Tre'Davious White to a knee injury. We should know more about the injury when the coaches talk following the rest of this weekend's games.

Coming out of the locker room, the Bills came out and scored once again on their first possession. Allen, this time connected with Stefon Diggs for their 3rd TD in the last two games to take a 17-0 lead. Diggs finished with seven catches for 74 yards. Just minutes later, Allen and Knox connected again to put the Bills up 24-0. It was Knox's 7th touchdown of the season, which sets a franchise record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season. Giving up their first touchdown of the game, the Bills offense got back to work possessions later, with Allen completing his fourth touchdown pass, this time to Matt Breida, to seal a 31-6 win.

Allen finished 23-of-28 for 260 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 48 yards on the ground.

The Bills will have the weekend off before they get back to work early next week with the New England Patriots set to come to town on Monday, December 6th.