Bills GM Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting unvaccinated player

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, like most people, wants things to "go back to normal".

That also means he isn't holding back his thoughts when it comes to the potential of an unvaccinated player impacting operations at One Bills Drive, speaking on the topic during an appearance on "One Bills Live" Wednesday afternoon with co-hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker.

"Yea, I would because it'd be an advantage," Beane said when asked about hypothetically cutting an unvaccinated player if it came down to one final spot between strict and "normal" restrictions. "We're laughing but these meetings [last season] were not as productive as before. Sometimes we'd have three to four meetings going on, and sometimes you're talking over each other but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distant. It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella."

Beane said there also may be an incentive when it comes to mandatory masks and in-person meetings if you have a certain percentage of players vaccinated. The NFL does not currently have a mandate when it comes to vaccinations for players.

As it stands with Erie County protocols put forth by Mark Polancarz, Highmark Stadium would be able to operate at 100% capacity for home games ONLY if 100% of the fans are vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo has said such a plan would have to be approved by the state. Beane was excited thinking about a fully-vaccinated packed stadium for this upcoming season.

"The 6,700 fans we had for the playoff games was exciting" he said. "So now we're talking about if you're vaccinated, the potential to not have to social distance at games is huge. I hope we have every seat filled here."